Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Cut to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
GRNT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,195.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 8,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $51,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $665,680.80. This represents a 8.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $330,711 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
