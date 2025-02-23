Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Cut to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,195.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 8,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $51,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $665,680.80. This represents a 8.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $330,711 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

