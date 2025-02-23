Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to post earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $408.15 million for the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day moving average of $271.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $357.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

