Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $25.07. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

