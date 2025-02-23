Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 502,373 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,160 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

