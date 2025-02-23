Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Guardant Health Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock valued at $98,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

