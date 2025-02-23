Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 4,698 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Guild

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $765.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 11.9% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.