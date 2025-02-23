Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,780 shares of company stock worth $286,157 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 14,765.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Harmonic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

