Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.34. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,652,632 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $20,229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.