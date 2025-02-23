Head to Head Contrast: Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -11.95% -775.16% -4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $537.26 million 0.48 $15.60 million ($0.43) -4.10

This table compares Hempstract and W&T Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hempstract and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 341.93%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Hempstract.

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -4.04, meaning that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Hempstract on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

(Get Free Report)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

