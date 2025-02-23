Head to Head Review: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.36 billion 0.18 $426.00 million $2.16 1.74 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.48 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

Conduent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conduent and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 2 0 2.40

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.68%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 12.69% -11.39% -3.21% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

