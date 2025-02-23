Heidelberg Materials (HLBZF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Heidelberg Materials to post earnings of $8.83 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. Heidelberg Materials has a 1-year low of $92.75 and a 1-year high of $159.07.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

