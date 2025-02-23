Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 558,689 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

