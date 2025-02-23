Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 289,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,994,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,473,224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.