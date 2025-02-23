Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,289,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after buying an additional 908,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 131.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 1,536,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,083,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

