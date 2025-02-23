Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 32,670,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 16,202,188 shares.The stock last traded at $55.76 and had previously closed at $66.41.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,338,442 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

