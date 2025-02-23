Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.