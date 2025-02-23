Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $540,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

