H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

