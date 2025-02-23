Hudbay Minerals Q1 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.