i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Receives C$2.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Canada lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised i-80 Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About i-80 Gold

TSE IAU opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79. i-80 Gold has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

