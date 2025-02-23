IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $5.90. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 5,186,018 shares.

The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

