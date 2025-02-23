IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE IMAX opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,814.16. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 over the last ninety days. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after purchasing an additional 558,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after purchasing an additional 491,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IMAX by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 194,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

