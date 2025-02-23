IMAX’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $160,942.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,295.89. This trade represents a 20.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

