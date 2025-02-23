IMS Capital Management Sells 40 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.6% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

