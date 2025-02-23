Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

