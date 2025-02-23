Innovex International (INVX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Innovex International to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. Innovex International has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

In related news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,160.96. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INVX. Barclays dropped their price target on Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

