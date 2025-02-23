Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $288.29, but opened at $276.35. Insulet shares last traded at $282.42, with a volume of 298,425 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

