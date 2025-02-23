Insulet’s (PODD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $328.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $294.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average is $247.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

