Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $129.96 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.