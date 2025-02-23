InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHGFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,800 ($98.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.53).

View Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 9,900 ($125.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,990.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,032 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of £109.75 ($138.66). The company has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.

Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.