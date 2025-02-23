InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,800 ($98.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.53).
