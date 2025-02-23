InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,800 ($98.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.53).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 9,900 ($125.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,990.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,032 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of £109.75 ($138.66). The company has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.