International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

ICAGY stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

