InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after acquiring an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 505.56%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

