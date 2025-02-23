Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 82,936 shares.The stock last traded at $54.27 and had previously closed at $54.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

