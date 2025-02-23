iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

