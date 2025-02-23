iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $128.52 and last traded at $120.01, with a volume of 502131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.67.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 272.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.29.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

