Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $20.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,544,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 1,056,005 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,162,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

