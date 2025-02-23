iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. iRobot has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

