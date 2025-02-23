Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Itron were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 29.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.64 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

