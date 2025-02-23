Ivanhoe Electric (IE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Electric to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $769.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.