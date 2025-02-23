Jet2’s (JET2) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.53) target price on the stock.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($24.01) to GBX 2,050 ($25.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.30) to GBX 2,385 ($30.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,381 ($17.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,514.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,475.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,252 ($15.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,679 ($21.21).

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 279.30 ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.