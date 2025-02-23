Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to post earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $102.15 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSPI. Citigroup began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.