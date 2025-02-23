JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $49.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 833,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 184,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27,310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.