JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $54.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Celanese by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Celanese by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

