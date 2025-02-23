JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.