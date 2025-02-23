JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $133.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Get ESAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $120.07 on Friday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.