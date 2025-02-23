JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $126.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

