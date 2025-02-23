JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $18.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Orion Stock Down 0.3 %

Orion stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.50. Orion has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orion by 1,578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

