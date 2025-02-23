KBR (KBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.08 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.