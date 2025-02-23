Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Price

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,057.48. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,531.52. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $832,865 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Block by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Block by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

