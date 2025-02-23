Ken Gilmartin Purchases 26,451 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,612.75 ($8,354.71).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,462.73).

John Wood Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LON WG opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.80.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

